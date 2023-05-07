Red Sox Wrap: Phillies Stump Boston’s Offense, End Win Streak

The Boston Red Sox came to face with the end of their win streak, dropping their series finale to the Philadelphia Phillies, 6-1, on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park.

The Red Sox fell to 21-15 on the campaign while the Phillies improved to 16-19.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

With an opportunity to extend a Major League Baseball-best eight-game win streak, the Red Sox bats cooled off.

Boston had a shot at completing a second straight series sweep, but Philadelphia’s pitching had an answer after the Phillies endured back-to-back losses ahead of the finale. First, it was Phillies starter Taijuan Walker who held Boston to just one run — the only one they scored — through six innings. Walker then passed the baton over to Philadelphia’s bullpen, which also took care of Boston.

José Alvarado and former Red Sox Matt Strahm, who perhaps was fueled by Saturday night’s pregame ejection, kept Boston’s offense at bay and off the scoreboard which took some pressure off the Phillies lineup.

Another former Red Sox, Kyle Schwarber, also had a helping hand in preventing Boston from recording a three-game sweep, launching a two-run home run in the sixth inning off Richard Bleier to push Philadelphia’s lead to 4-1.