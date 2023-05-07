Red Sox Wrap: Phillies Stump Boston’s Offense, End Win Streak

The Boston Red Sox came to face with the end of their win streak, dropping their series finale to the Philadelphia Phillies, 6-1, on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park.
The Red Sox fell to 21-15 on the campaign while the Phillies improved to 16-19.
Check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
With an opportunity to extend a Major League Baseball-best eight-game win streak, the Red Sox bats cooled off.
Boston had a shot at completing a second straight series sweep, but Philadelphia’s pitching had an answer after the Phillies endured back-to-back losses ahead of the finale. First, it was Phillies starter Taijuan Walker who held Boston to just one run — the only one they scored — through six innings. Walker then passed the baton over to Philadelphia’s bullpen, which also took care of Boston.
José Alvarado and former Red Sox Matt Strahm, who perhaps was fueled by Saturday night’s pregame ejection, kept Boston’s offense at bay and off the scoreboard which took some pressure off the Phillies lineup.
Another former Red Sox, Kyle Schwarber, also had a helping hand in preventing Boston from recording a three-game sweep, launching a two-run home run in the sixth inning off Richard Bleier to push Philadelphia’s lead to 4-1.
The Red Sox recorded just five hits — two for extra bases — while striking out nine times and drawing zero walks.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida had no problem in the batter’s box, going 2-for-4 and extending his hit streak to a major league-best 16 consecutive games. Yoshida recorded two-plus hits in five of his last six games.
— Walker was solid on the mound for Philadelphia. The 2021 All-Star allowed just one run while walking no Boston hitters and striking out six en route to his third win of the season.
— Triston Casas delivered the biggest hit from Boston’s lineup, a solo home run, to keep the Red Sox from going scoreless. He finished 1-for-2 before manager Alex Cora called upon Justin Turner to pinch-hit for Casas in the eighth inning.
WAGER WATCH
FanDuel Sportsbook set the odds of Casas going yard at +500. In launching his first homer since April 24, Casas cleared those odds in the fourth inning, lining a bullet to centerfield off Walker. A $100 wager placed on Casas would’ve netted a $600 total payout.
UP NEXT ON NESN
The Red Sox remain on the road, next set to open up a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves starting Tuesday. First pitch from Triust Park is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET following an hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN.