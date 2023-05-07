Red Sox Notes: Tanner Houck ‘Efficient,’ Trending Well For Boston

The Boston Red Sox weren’t able to extend their win streak, falling 4-2 in their series finale with the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park.

Nevertheless, Red Sox manager Alex Cora isn’t too concerned about that, instead focused on the growth from multiple areas. In Boston’s first loss in the last nine games played, Cora highlighted the strides made by starting pitcher Tanner Houck despite being dealt his second loss of the season.

The right-hander pitched 5 2/3 innings against the Phillies, allowing three earned runs off five hits while walking one and striking out four in 74 pitches. Houck began the outing by tossing three scoreless innings, facing just nine hitters in the process, including a seven-pitch third inning.”

“He’s been good,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I think he’s gone five (innings) in most of his outings. Giving us a chance to win, obviously. The last one he gave us six, but he gave us what we needed so we don’t see it by results or whatever, we see how he’s trending and the stuff and today he was very efficient. He did a good job.”

One area in which Houck has definitely displayed some upside is innings. In six of seven starts made thus far, Houck has gone at least five innings with the outlier being a single four-inning outing. The 26-year-old also became Boston’s innings leader (37 2/3) after Sunday’s loss.

“Felt like I went out there, threw a lot of strikes, got ahead of hitters early,” Houck told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Kind of fixed the stuff that felt like I struggled with last outing. But this was in between start adjustments that you gotta make each day.”

Houck added: “To have that confidence from AC is great, but got another one to get ready for.”