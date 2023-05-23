Two Red Sox Infielders Making Strides In Recovery From Injuries

The Boston Red Sox have made due with a patchwork middle infield for the last couple of weeks but reinforcements could be returning in the near future.

Christian Arroyo (right hamstring strain) and Yu Chang (hamate fracture) continue to make progress from their injuries to the point that Red Sox manager Alex Cora revealed the two will begin rehab assignments this week. According to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, Cora believes Chang could start a rehab stint Wednesday while Arroyo will begin one Friday.

“Everything is going well,” Cora told reporters prior to Monday’s series opener on the road against the Los Angeles Angels, per Cotillo. “Just a matter of making sure we’re on the right track. So those are good news, especially with Chang.”

Chang seems to be ahead of schedule after landing on the injured list on April 25 and having successful surgery a few days later. He expected to miss six weeks but appears to begin his rehab assignment less than a month after undergoing surgery. Chang hasn’t carried over his strong performance in the World Baseball Classic to the big leagues this season. In 17 games, the utility infielder is batting .136 with three home runs and eight RBIs.

Arroyo has been on the IL since May 7 and he could make more of an impact for the Red Sox when he returns. The 27-year-old started 19 games at second base this season and batted .257 with one home run, 11 RBIs and 12 runs scored.

In the absence of Arroyo and also Chang, the Red Sox have relied heavily on prospect Enmanuel Valdez and newcomer Pablo Reyes, who the Red Sox acquired from the Oakland Athletics less than two weeks ago. Valdez has performed well offensively by batting .283 with three home runs and 10 RBIs but has been a work in progress in the field while Reyes is hitting .320 with four RBIs in seven games since joining the Red Sox.