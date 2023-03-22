Two Red Sox Players Named To WBC All-Tournament Team

The Boston Red Sox weren’t only well represented at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, they also had some standout contributors for their respective teams.

Red Sox newcomer Masataka Yoshida, who was Boston’s prized free-agent signing this offseason, was chief among them as he put together stellar performances throughout the tournament to help lead Japan to their third WBC title.

It wasn’t a surprise to see Yoshida wind up on the WBC All-Tournament Team, which was voted on by a panel of broadcasters, media members and WBC official scorers. The 29-year-old hit .409 with two home runs, one of which came in the clutch in Japan’s semifinal matchup against Mexico, while driving in a tournament record 13 runs. He also struck out only once in seven games.

Yoshida wasn’t the only Red Sox player to earn the recognition, though, as a much lesser-known member of the organization found himself on the list as well.

Utility infielder Yu Chang, who was non-tendered by the Red Sox this offseason before signing a one-year deal with Boston in February, claimed the honor, too. He produced plenty in just four games for Chinese Taipei, batting .438 with two home runs and eight RBIs as he was also named Pool A MVP.

While Yoshida will be an everyday fixture in the Red Sox’s lineup this upcoming season, Chang is fighting for a spot on the Opening Day roster.

Chang played in 11 games for the Red Sox late last season and it has to bring a sense of security to the organization that he can provide depth and hopefully replicate some of the magic he created at the WBC when called upon.