Watch Masataka Yoshida Pull Home Run Around Pesky Pole Vs. Reds

Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida is getting more familiar with how to use the unique confines of Fenway Park to his advantage.

And he did just that in his first at-bat Tuesday night against the Cincinnati Reds by wrapping a solo home run around Pesky Pole in the bottom of the second inning.

Yoshida’s homer traveled just 359 feet off Reds starting pitcher Luke Weaver, but he placed it perfectly to open the scoring for the Red Sox. You can watch Yoshida’s seventh round-tripper of the season here:

There goes Macho Man. pic.twitter.com/3Ljt6BZ4DI — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 31, 2023

While Yoshida seemed to get some help from the short right field down the line at Fenway, his homer would have gone out of 27 of 30 major league ballparks, according to the Twitter account Would It Dong.

The blast from Yoshida continued a torrid stretch at the plate for the Red Sox rookie. In Yoshida’s last 14 plate appearances, he is 8-for-11 with three walks.