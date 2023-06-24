Alex Cora Reveals Red Sox’s Plans For Bobby Dalbec’s Role

Bobby Dalbec was recalled by the Red Sox on Friday, and he hopes to make the most out of his opportunity.

Boston has been hit with the injury bug with Pablo Reyes moving to the injured list, and Yu Chang transitioning to the 60-day injured list over the past week.

Dalbec has been on fire in Triple-A Worcester, and he wants to do whatever it takes to help the Red Sox win. Boston is a game and a half out of the American League wild-card race heading into Saturday’s matchup against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“Obviously where we’re at roster-wise, he needs to be patient,” Cora told reporters Friday, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “And I understand how it works. It’s part of it. While he’s here, he’s going to get chances to contribute. And he’s ready to go. That’s part of being a big leaguer, a professional baseball player. He sees what’s going on here. He expressed his opinion. But at the same time, he belongs to us. He’s with us. And he’s been working hard to get better. In this business, you’re always one injury away from coming up here and contributing. He’s here right now and hopefully, he’s in the right frame of mind. And whenever he gets a shot, just go ahead and keep doing the things you were doing at Triple-A.”

While Dalbec can play shortstop, Cora told reporters the plan for him is to play in the corner infield and be used as a possible emergency outfielder. David Hamilton has been given a shot at shortstop, and Trevor Story is on track to make his return to the Red Sox, so they likely are the primary options at the spot.

Dalbec could get his shot this weekend against the White Sox. First pitch at Guaranteed Rate Field is scheduled at 4:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN, including an hour of pregame coverage.