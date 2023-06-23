The Boston Red Sox made multiple roster moves ahead of Friday’s series opener against the Chicago White Sox, including recalling Bobby Dalbec.

The 27-year-old infielder has been on an offensive tear during his Triple-A Worcester tenure. Dalbec hit 18 home runs in 45 games and has a .296 batting average with a 1.052 OPS.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora weighed in on whether to recall Dalbec during his hot stretch, and it appears injuries have led to that decision.

The Red Sox placed Pablo Reyes on the 10-day injured list due to an abdominal strain. David Hamilton was recalled this week to play shortstop, and it’s possible Dalbec also gets time there, too.

Boston also recalled Chris Murphy from Triple-A Worcester and optioned Brandon Walter, who made his major league debut Thursday, and Tayler Scott, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers this week.

Dalbec will not start Friday’s game, which can be watched on NESN, with pregame coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET.