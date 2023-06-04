Could Red Sox Recall Bobby Dalbec Amid Hot Stretch? Alex Cora Weighs In

Alex Cora and the Red Sox are happy to see Bobby Dalbec in the midst of a scorching-hot stretch for Triple-A Worcester, but that doesn’t mean the utility infielder soon will get a call to come back to Boston.

“Where we’re at roster-wise, this is who we have,” Cora told reporters Sunday when asked about Dalbec, who has homered in three straight games with seven blasts in his last 11 contests.

“We’re glad that he’s doing well, not only hitting for power, but hitting for average,” Cora said before Boston’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. “But roster-wise, right now, this is who we have.”

Third baseman Rafael Devers and first baseman Triston Casas continue to hold down Boston’s corner infield spots, both of which Dalbec plays, while Justin Turner has filled when he’s not serving as the designated hitter.

Dalbec, who was left off the team’s Opening Day roster, has been called up to Boston twice this season. He’s appeared in eight games and hit .182 with seven strikeouts in 13 plate appearances. His time with Triple-A Worcester, however, has been much more notable.

Dalbec has 10 home runs in 17 games since being optioned from Boston to Triple-A for the second time in mid-May. He’s hitting .310 with 14 blasts and 35 RBIs in 40 games for Worcester. In the International League, Dalbec ranks inside the top five in OPS (third, 1.088), home runs (fourth, 14) and slugging percentage (fourth, .662).

Cora hinted how Dalbec’s recent stretch might have something to do with a recent conversation with Worcester teammate Niko Goodrum.