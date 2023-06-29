Bruins Select Casper Nässén, Kristian Kostadinski In 2023 NHL Draft

The Bruins concluded Day 2 of Thursday’s 2023 NHL Draft by selecting right winger Casper Nässén and defenseman Kristian Kostadinski with the No. 214 and No. 220 picks, respectively, in the seventh round.

Nässén plays in the Swedish Hockey League and captained his J20 team. The 6-foot-4 winger racked up 23 goals and 17 assists in 48 games. He was ranked 138th among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting heading into the draft. Nässén is committed to the University Of Miami, Ohio next fall.

Kostadinski also plays in the SHL for Frölunda HC. The 6-foot-5 defender was part of the under-18 Sweden team that took home the silver medal at the junior world championships.

“Teams looking to add a defensive ‘D’ who plays with some edge will track Kostadinski closely this season,” Sportsnet wrote in August. “He’s a big body who knows his limitations and plays to his strengths. He isn’t likely to produce much offensively, but he is capable of making the first pass. Kostadinski takes pride in cleaning out his crease and making life miserable on opponents along the boards.”

Kostadinski was ranked 62nd among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

Boston left the draft with four forwards and one defenseman as the NHL calendar moves to free agency starting this Saturday.