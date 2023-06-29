Maybe Milan Lucic won’t be the only player who joins the Bruins by way of the Flames this NHL offseason.

Lucic can’t sign with Boston until July 1, but all signs point toward the veteran power forward returning to the city where he played the first eight seasons of his career. And Noah Hanifin, Lucic’s teammate in Calgary the last four campaigns, is also drawing interest from the Bruins, per The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun.

It should be noted that Boston doesn’t appear to be the frontrunner for Hanifin, who has one year and a shade under $5 million left on his current contract. LeBrun reported “several teams” have called the Flames about the 26-year-old defenseman, including the reigning Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers.

That said, Hanifin might welcome a trade to the Bruins, who could use another above-average D-man since they’re “unlikely” to bring back Dmitry Orlov. The fifth overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft grew up in Norwood, Mass., attended Saint Sebastian’s School in Needham, Mass. and played a collegiate season at Boston College. A homecoming and a move to a club as structured as the Bruins could help Hanifin maximize his potential.

Story continues below advertisement

And if Hanifin joins a group that also includes Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm and Brandon Carlo, the Bruins could boast one of the NHL’s best blueline units in their centennial season.