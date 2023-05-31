Red Sox’s Bobby Dalbec On Offensive Tear In Triple-A Worcester

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec has been on a tear over the past 13 games in Triple-A.

Dalbec has recorded seven home runs with the Worcester Woosox and an 11-game hitting streak.

In 36 games for Worcester this season, Dalbec has 11 home runs, including one for 515 feet, and 31 RBIs on 39 hits and 20 walks. The 27-year-old is also slashing .300/.414/.623 on the season.

omg. Bobby Dalbec just hit this ball 515 feet. five hundred fifteen.



f i v e h u n d r e d f i f t e e n. pic.twitter.com/2ZoJkYNniz — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) May 19, 2023

In the month of May, Dalbec has batted 22-for-58 with three doubles, seven homers, 15 RBIs, 17 runs, nine walks, 18 strikeouts, and three stolen bases in 16 games while slashing .486/1.279/.793.

Dalbec was recalled by the Red Sox on April 10 after Adam Duvall injured his left wrist in Boston’s victory over the Detroit Tigers the night before. Dalbec was originally recalled ahead of Jarren Duran simply because Dalbec bats right, and it gave Red Sox manager Alex Cora more options against the left-handed pitchers they were facing in the Tampa Bay Rays series. During his call-up, Dalbec went just 2-for-9 with five strikeouts in four games with the big club before being sent down in favor of Duran on April 17.