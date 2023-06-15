Where DeAndre Hopkins Situation Stands After Patriots Visit

By all accounts, DeAndre Hopkins’ visit with the New England Patriots on Thursday went well. But fans hoping for an imminent signing shouldn’t hold their breath.

Hopkins left the Patriots’ facility without a contract, and ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that “barring an unexpected turn, both sides are now expected to take some time to assess their next steps, according to a source familiar with the visit.”

Reiss added, citing ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, that “Hopkins, 31, has not been in a rush to sign with a team, and has considered waiting until closer to training camp in late July to make a move.”

Fowler reported Hopkins “appeared intrigued by the possibility of playing for New England and Bill Belichick” during his visit. While at Gillette Stadium, the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver posted a photo to his Instagram story of himself and Matthew Judon together in the Patriots locker room.

Belichick has raved about Hopkins in the past, and multiple Patriots players this week publicly advocated for the team to sign him, including quarterback Mac Jones, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, linebacker Mack Wilson and Judon.

Hopkins said before his release from the Arizona Cardinals that he wanted to play for a team with stable management, a QB who loves football and a great defense — three boxes the Patriots check. New England also has ample salary cap space (just over $14 million) and the need for a game-changing receiver, which they’ve lacked for the last several seasons.

Though he’s no longer the All-Pro-caliber player he was in his prime, Hopkins led the NFL in receptions and ranked fourth in receiving yards last season between his Week 7 return from a PED suspension and quarterback Kyler Murray’s season-ending injury in Week 14.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe described Hopkins’ Patriots visit as “productive” and reported New England was “making a push” to sign him, adding: “(T)here’s still a level of optimism the sides could reach an agreement.”

MassLive.com’s Mark Daniels earlier in the day reportedly the visit had been “positive on both sides.”

Hopkins also visited the Tennessee Titans last weekend as he mulls his next move.

Patriots players concluded their offseason program this week and won’t be back on the practice field until training camp kicks off in late July. Whether Hopkins will be there with them remains to be seen.