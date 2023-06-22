The Boston Celtics were involved in a three-team trade Wednesday that sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis and two first-round draft picks.

Trading Smart is getting numerous reactions across different platforms, with a mixture of people who are sad to see the nine-year Celtic go and others who are happy, such as Grizzlies’ guard Desmond Bane.

NBA analyst Tim Legler reacted to the trade on ESPN’s Get Up segment Thursday morning, and he seems to be all for it.

“This is a monumental win for the Boston Celtics. I know Marcus Smart is a key part of what they’ve been about. A big part of their culture defensively. Their toughness. All of those things,” Legler said. “It’s a huge loss, but what you get back in return is a guy that finally looks like he’s able to not only live up to his potential as a player but stay on the court. He played 65 games last year which is a big number for Kristaps Porzingis, had his best year defensively.”

“He not only gives you that third scoring option to go alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, he also is a guy that’s an elite-level backline defender.” NBA analyst Tim Legler on Kristaps Porzingis joining the Celtics

Legler addressed the 7-foot-3 center’s injury history and ability to remain healthy.

“Kristaps Porzingis has taken a lot of criticism in his career for not being able to stay healthy, and it was justified. Last year he stayed on the court, and you saw what he is capable of doing when he does that.

“This is a huge deal for the Boston Celtics. In addition, they pick up two first-round picks. Can’t say enough about how much I love this for the Celtics.”

Legler is positive about this deal on Boston’s end, although noting how impactful Smart’s tenure with the Celtics was.