The Boston Celtics reportedly sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies in a blockbuster three-team trade, a move that sparked a variety of reactions by many.

With the trade occurring late Wednesday night, many woke up Thursday morning to the news of the deal, including Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane.

Bane took to Twitter with his response and seems quite excited to have Smart on board.

“Woke up to the news now I’m up LETS GET IT !” Bane tweeted, while also tagging Smart.

Smart, however, might need some time to warm up the idea, as he was reportedly blindsided by the news.

The veteran guard was the heart of the Celtics and brought with him a unique grit, especially on the defensive end of the court. He’s a three-time Hustle Award recipient (2019, 2022 and 2023) as well as Defensive Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season. In a separate tweet, Bane subtly predicted Smart would win the award again in Memphis.

Boston made five trips to the Eastern Conference finals during Smart’s nine-year tenure and reached the NBA Finals once, coming up just short of a title.

It’ll be interesting to see how the guard fares in Memphis after spending almost a decade in Boston.