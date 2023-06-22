The Boston Red Sox added to their bullpen mix Thursday, acquiring right-handed reliever Tayler Scott from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations.

Scott, drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the fifth round in 2011, made his Major League Baseball debut with the Seattle Mariners in 2019. He is the only pitcher in MLB history born in South Africa.

The 31-year-old appeared in 27 games (two starts) with the Mariners, Baltimore Orioles, San Diego Padres and Dodgers. He also spent time in independent ball and pitched for the Hiroshima Toyo Carp of Nippon Professional Baseball.

Scott allowed six earned runs on six hits over six innings in six relief appearances with the Dodgers this season. He struck out eight and walked four while posting a 3.11 FIP that suggests some bad luck was involved in his 9.00 ERA.

The Dodgers designated Scott for assignment this past weekend while adding Bryan Hudson to their roster. Scott has one option year remaining on his contract.

The Red Sox transferred right-hander John Schreiber to the 60-day injured list when announcing Thursday’s trade. Schreiber, one of Boston’s most reliable relievers, was placed on the IL on May 16 with a right teres major strain.