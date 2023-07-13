Devin McCourty Presses Patriots Captains On Dalvin Cook, DeAndre Hopkins Rumors

Devin McCourty on Tuesday reunited with a pair of former Patriots teammates and asked a question on the minds of countless New England fans.

The Patriots have been floated in rumors regarding not one, but two top-tier NFL free agents. New England clearly has a level of interest in DeAndre Hopkins, who took a visit to Foxboro, Mass. a few weeks after his Arizona Cardinals release. The Patriots also have been viewed as a potential landing spot for star running back Dalvin Cook, who was let go by the Minnesota Vikings on June 9.

McCourty, like so many others, wants to know if either player is going to call New England home this season. So when the retired safety stood alongside David Andrews and Matthew Slater at the Ron Burton Training Village, he wasted no time trying to gain intel from the longtime Patriots captains.

“Let’s jump in,” McCourty said, as seen in a CBS News Boston video. “DeAndre Hopkins, Dalvin Cook — a lot of rumors going on out there. You guys are captains. I’ve been in your shoes, so I know you meet with Bill (Belichick), you’re in there, he’s probably reaching out to you guys. We gonna get these guys?”

Both Andrews and Slater have mastered the art of deflection over the course of their New England tenures, so their responses to McCourty weren’t surprising.

“You should ask Bill,” Andrews said. “You should text him and ask him.”

Slater added: “We’re just gonna work hard, put the team first, do our job and try to get better every day starting in two weeks.”

As for the aforementioned free agents, Hopkins reportedly has been most strongly pursued by the Tennessee Titans, who currently are the betting favorites to land the five-time Pro Bowl selection. Cook, meanwhile, might not be guaranteed to sign with the Dolphins after originally coming off as a lock to land in Miami.