Patriots ‘Still In Mix’ For DeAndre Hopkins After DeVante Parker Report, NFL Insider Says

DeVante Parker’s reported extension with the Patriots likely caught many New England fans by surprise, and perhaps even caused concern as it related to free agent DeAndre Hopkins.

One has nothing to do with the other, though, as NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport confirmed following the reported extension of Parker.

“… And I should mention, this does nothing to dampen the, let’s say optimism, for a potential signing for DeAndre Hopkins,” Rapoport said on NFL Network’s “Total Access” after being the first to report Parker’s three-year deal worth $33 million on Wednesday night.

“New England is still in the mix there,” Rapoport said in reference to Hopkins, who had a free-agent visit in New England earlier this month.

Hopkins is not expected to sign with any team — he also went on a visit with the Tennessee Titans — until closer to training camp. Patriots training camp begins July 26.

Rapoport also noted how Parker was set to receive $14 million in guaranteed money and per-game roster bonuses.