NFL Odds: Patriots Lose Major Ground In DeAndre Hopkins Sweepstakes Hopkins' odds to join New England took a hit by Keagan Stiefel 2 hours ago

What do the oddsmakers know about DeAndre Hopkins that we don’t?

It must be a lot, as a new favorite leaped the New England Patriots to emerge as the favorite to land the All-Pro wide receiver.

The Tennessee Titans made a massive jump Wednesday at DraftKings Sportsbook, seeing their odds increase from +500 to -300 seemingly overnight. There is some context to the shift, as Tennessee reportedly was “more aggressive” in its pursuit of Hopkins’ services through the early portion of July.

The major odds change drops the Patriots from the top spot on the odds board for the first time since Hopkins visited New England in early June.

You can take a look at DraftKings’ odds board as of Wednesday evening below.

DeAndre Hopkins Next Team Odds

Tennessee Titans: -300

New England Patriots: +400

Buffalo Bills: +800

Kansas City Chiefs: +800

Detroit Lions: +2500

The Buffalo Bills have seen their odds decrease dramatically, with Hopkins responding to an Instagram post about him joining Josh Allen and company with some less-than-ideal emojis.

In what has seemed like a two-horse race from the jump, Tennessee has stormed into a commanding lead. As we approach the start of NFL training camps, it’s hard not to think that a decision isn’t far around the corner for Hopkins.