Patriots Updates: Latest On Trent Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster

FOXBORO, Mass. — With Patriots training camp kicking off this week, head coach Bill Belichick on Tuesday offered updates on a number of notable New England players.

Here’s what Belichick had to say about five members of his roster who entered camp with injury or off-field concerns. Veteran players were required to report to Gillette Stadium by Tuesday, and the Patriots’ first camp practice is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

OT Trent Brown

Brown was a non-participant for much of New England’s offseason program. He skipped voluntary organized team activities, arrived late to mandatory minicamp and did not take part in team drills in the only minicamp practice he attended.

The big offensive tackle is off to a better start this summer. He returned to Foxboro well before the start of training camp and looks fit, according to Belichick.

“He’s been here the last four days,” the coach said. “He looks ready to go.”

With the Patriots choosing to fill out their tackle group with mid-level veterans rather than big-ticket free agents, having Brown active and on his game this season will be vital for the Patriots’ offense. The 30-year-old appeared in every game in 2022 (starting all but one) but saw his play decline. His 13 penalties were tied for second-most in the NFL.

WRs JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton

Smith-Schuster, the Patriots’ marquee offseason addition, did not participate in any of the team’s open spring practices as he continued to recover from a knee injury suffered in last season’s playoffs. Thornton practiced just once in front of reporters this spring, missing time with a reported “soft-tissue injury.”

Belichick said both have been at the facility during the lead-up to training camp.

“He’s done everything everybody’s done,” Belichick said of Smith-Schuster.

We’ll find out Wednesday whether Smith-Schuster and/or Thornton are healthy enough to practice. The former told The Boston Globe last week that he’s good to go. Both are expected to play key roles in New England’s offense, with Smith-Schuster replacing the reliable Jakobi Meyers and Thornton eyeing a Year 2 breakout after a quiet rookie year.

Smith-Schuster’s on-field chemistry with quarterback Mac Jones — which the two had little time to develop this spring — will be one of the top training camp storylines.

CB Jack Jones

Belichick wouldn’t comment on Jones’ June arrest but said the cornerback’s ongoing legal situation won’t keep him off the practice field as camp begins.

“Jack will be out there,” he said.

Jones was arrested on weapons charges after allegedly trying to take two loaded handguns through security at Logan Airport last month. The 25-year-old pleaded not guilty and is due back in court Aug. 18, one day before the Patriots’ second preseason game in Green Bay.

After a promising rookie season that ended with a team-imposed suspension, Jones projects as a major contributor and potential starter in New England’s defensive backfield.

DL Lawrence Guy

Belichick replied, “I guess so,” when asked whether he expected Guy to report for training camp. The veteran D-tackle skipped minicamp in the spring as part of a reported contract holdout.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss later reported that Guy had, in fact, reported, avoiding the $50,000 daily fine players receive if they hold out of training camp.

Guy, 33, is one of the Patriots’ longest-tenured players and one of the few remaining members of the franchise’s 2018 Super Bowl team. He was a team captain in 2020 and New England’s Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee last season, and he’s appeared in 93 of a possible 98 games since joining the Patriots in 2017.