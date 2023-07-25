FOXBORO, Mass. — Jack Jones’ ongoing legal situation won’t keep him off the practice field when Patriots training camp begins this week.

Head coach Bill Belichick said the young cornerback will take part in camp after he was arrested on gun-related charges shortly after the conclusion of New England’s offseason program.

“Jack will be out there,” Belichick said Tuesday in a news conference at Gillette Stadium. “(It’s a) legal situation that I can’t comment on that’s ongoing.”

Jones, who’s entering his second season with New England, was charged with two counts each of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of the airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a large capacity feeding device after authorities found two loaded handguns inside a bag with his name on it at Logan Airport on June 16.

The 25-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charges and is due back in court Aug. 18, one day before the Patriots are scheduled to visit the Green Bay Packers for their second of three preseason games.

“I can’t talk about it,” Belichick replied to a follow-up question about Jones’ status. “It’s a legal process.”

It remains unclear whether Jones will face NFL discipline as a result of his arrest. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe on Tuesday reported the Patriots had not received “any word on a potential suspension.”

Jones, a fourth-round draft pick out of Arizona State, enjoyed a promising rookie season before suffering a knee injury in December and later receiving a team-imposed suspension. He performed well during organized team activities and minicamp this spring and should play a major role in New England’s secondary, with him, Jonathan Jones and first-round rookie Christian Gonzalez looking like the top candidates for the two starting outside cornerback positions.

Patriots veterans were required to report for training camp by Tuesday, with the team’s first camp practice scheduled for Wednesday morning.