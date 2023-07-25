UPDATE (9:40 A.M. ET): Defensive tackle Lawrence Guy reported for Day 1 of New England Patriots training camp on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Guy held out during spring practices over a desire for a new contract.

Veteran DT Lawrence Guy Sr. has reported for Patriots training camp today, per a source.



Guy did not attend June's mandatory minicamp for what was believed to be a contract-related issue. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 25, 2023

ORIGINAL STORY: FOXBORO, Mass. — Lawrence Guy’s ongoing contract holdout is one of the more overlooked Patriots storylines of the offseason. That’s not surprising, given Guy’s annual status as one of New England’s most underappreciated players.

But the Patriots, still unsure of whether Christian Barmore is ready for an every-down role, need Guy on the field. The 33-year-old showed signs of regression in 2022, but he remains a rock-solid and dependable defensive tackle.

On Tuesday morning, Bill Belichick was asked whether he expects Guy to report to training camp after holding out during spring practices.

“Yeah, I guess so,” Belichick said after a long pause. “It’s football season. Most football players play football in football season.”

Patriots veterans were scheduled to report to camp Tuesday morning. Belichick claimed ignorance when asked whether Guy already was in the building or planned to show up.

“Well, we’ll find out in an hour or so,” he said with a laugh. “I don’t know. I haven’t been in there. They’re doing physicals. … I don’t do physicals. Doctors do those.”

Guy joined the Patriots ahead of the 2017 season and has established himself as a leader and reliable force on the defensive line. He missed just five games over his first six campaigns in New England.

The Patriots will hold their first training camp practice Wednesday morning.