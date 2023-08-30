The Patriots’ decision to trade Pierre Strong was a surprise to many — including Strong.

The sophomore running back spoke to Browns reporters Tuesday for the first time since last Sunday’s trade that sent him from New England to Cleveland. Strong, a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, admitted the move caught him off guard.

“Nah, it was kind of a surprise,” Strong said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “Came to work every day, but like I said, it was like a business thing. I got called to the front office and the rest is history, I’m here now.”

Strong now has an opportunity to back up Nick Chubb, one of the NFL’s best running backs. And the South Dakota State product is eager to learn from his new teammate.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s great,” Strong said. “He knows everything. … So, I listen to everything he saying to take it all in. He helped me perfect my game and just telling me little key pointers that he used and he do. So he helped my game out as well.”

Strong added: “I look at moving forward always so I never dwell on the past. I always move forward. So now I’m here, I’m ready to work, ready to see what the season got ahead.”

The Patriots received developmental tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. in return for Strong. The 26-year-old is one of 11 offensive linemen who earned spots on New England’s initial 53-man roster.