FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Sunday played like a team that got run out of their own stadium, but Sunday’s 24-17 loss to the Dolphins still came down to one final play.

Trailing by seven at Miami’s 33-yard line, Mac Jones hit Mike Gesicki short of the first-down marker on a fourth-and-3 play with just under a minute remaining. While falling to the ground, Gesicki lateralled to guard Cole Strange, who ran four yards for what initially was called a first down.

However, the call was overturned after review, thus ending the game and sending New England to 0-2. You can click here for an explanation from NBC rules analyst Terry McAulay.

Strange was asked about the play after the game was over. The second-year guard, among the more blunt interviews on the Patriots roster, said he thought he had a first down but accepted the final ruling.

Here’s a full transcript:

Question: So, did you think you had it?

Strange: “Um, yeah, but I didn’t. So.”

Question: Can you walk us through your perspective on the play?

Strange: “I mean, I caught it, ran it — and I didn’t get it. So, it’s all there is to it.”

Question: Were you surprised when (Gesicki) tossed it up?

Strange: “Not in the moment.”

Question: Do you remember the last time you caught a football in a game?

Strange: “Uh, I don’t. No.”

Question: What were you thinking on that play?

Strange: “Like I said, just kinda caught it and ran forward. I didn’t make a first down, so that’s all there is to it.

Question: Did you think you had the first down?

Strange: “Yeah.”

Question: Did you call for the ball?

Strange: “Uh, I don’t think so.”

Strange made his season debut after being sidelined since early in training camp due to a knee injury. The 2022 first-round pick said he now feels 100% but has much to clean up after a spotty first game.

“Some good, some bad,” Strange said. “Better as I went along, but plenty of mistakes.”

Strange and the Patriots will look to pick up their first win of the season next Sunday when they visit the New York Jets.