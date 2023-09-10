Patriots Rumors: Starting Wideout Not Expected To Play Vs. Eagles

The Patriots likely will be missing key pieces on offense and defense when they open the season against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Starting wide receiver DeVante Parker, who is listed as questionable with a knee injury, is not expected to play in New England’s Week 1 matchup at Gillette Stadium, according to multiple reports Saturday night.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe was the first to report Parker’s status.

Parker was limited in all three Patriots practices this week. He also missed two practices last week despite initial reports indicating he was “fine.” The 30-year-old caught 31 passes for 539 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games last season, leading New England in yards per reception (17.4).

Losing Parker — New England’s top weapon in contested-catch situations — would result in a larger workload for No. 3 receiver Kendrick Bourne. Bourne is coming off what head coach Bill Belichick called “one of (the Patriots’) best” offseasons, and he performed well in training camp and the preseason. He’ll likely start opposite JuJu Smith-Schuster if Parker can’t go.

The Patriots could lean more on two-tight end set with Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki in Parker’s absence. Sixth-round rookie wideouts Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte could see increased playing time, as well.

Douglas, a shifty slot receiver out of Liberty, was a training camp standout, while Boutte came on strong late in the summer to lock down a roster spot.

The Patriots have two additional receivers on their practice squad in Jalen Reagor and T.J. Luther but chose not to elevate either for Sunday’s game.

New England ruled out cornerback Jack Jones (hamstring) for Sunday and subsequently placed him on injured reserve, sidelining him for at least the first four weeks. Starting guards Cole Strange (knee) and Mike Onwenu (ankle) and top running back Rhamondre Stevenson (illness) all are listed as questionable.

Stevenson is expected to play against Philadelphia, according to multiple reports. Strange’s and Ownenu’s statuses remain unclear after both missed most of the summer with injuries.

Kickoff on Sunday at Gillette is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.