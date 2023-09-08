The New England Patriots officially will be without Jack Jones for their Week 1 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The second-year cornerback was ruled out for Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium. Jones suffered a hamstring injury during Wednesday’s practice and is expected to miss “some time,” per a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

Expect Jonathan Jones and rookie Christian Gonzalez to man the two perimeter cornerback spots against Philadelphia, with Myles Bryant, Marcus Jones and Shaun Wade rounding out the depth chart. Safety Jalen Mills also has extensive experience at corner and could be used to buttress that group.

New England listed an additional five players as questionable for Sunday:

WR DeVante Parker (knee)

OL Cole Strange (knee)

OL Mike Onwenu (ankle)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (illness)

QB Matt Corral (not injury related)

Stevenson and Corral did not practice Friday. Multiple reports indicated Stevenson, New England’s top running back, is expected to play against Philadelphia despite his absence.

Parker, Strange and Onwenu were limited in all three practices this week. All three are offensive starters.

The defending NFC champion Eagles did not list any players on their final Week 1 injury report.