FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots have a new tradition started by, who else, Tom Brady.

Brady was back at Gillette Stadium on Sunday as the organization he spent 20 years with plans to honor the legendary retired quarterback with a halftime ceremony.

But before the Patriots got to that celebration, Brady made his first appearance to the home crowd just minutes before kick off at the top of the newly renovated lighthouse in the north end zone.

Brady waved to the crowd and rang a bell, seemingly starting what will become a new pregame tradition. You can watch Brady be the “keeper” of the lighthouse here:

The first Keeper of the Light in @GilletteStadium history is… @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/k3WZqgzQpO — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 10, 2023

Ringing a bell atop the lighthouse isn’t unlike other traditions around the NFL, like in Seattle where the Seahawks raise a No. 12 flag prior to kick off.

The Patriots could have former players and celebrities with ties to New England take part in the festivities in the future, but it sure will be tough to follow up Brady.