Tom Brady Posts Simple Tweet Upon Gillette Stadium Return

Tom Brady put together a historic career with the New England Patriots as a six-time Super Bowl champion in 20 years with the organization.

In his return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday, the quarterback posted a simple reminder of the team’s legacy during his time in New England on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Good to be back. pic.twitter.com/z1MtQexXJH — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 10, 2023

Brady also posed with the Lombardi trophies along with Patriots owner Robert Kraft in the first of many reunions throughout the course of the afternoon.

During halftime of the Patriots home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, the organization will honor Brady with a ceremony to welcome him back to New England and celebrate his career.