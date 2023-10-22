FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick was atypically jovial during his postgame press conference on Sunday, and for good reason. His Patriots scored a dramatic, narrative-changing 29-25 win over the Buffalo Bills.

But there was one question that drew his ire.

Hours before kickoff at Gillette Stadium, NFL Medai’s Ian Rapoport reported Belichick received a “lucrative” contract extension last offseason. The news arrived amid mounting calls for New England to fire its legendary head coach.

Well, a reporter tried to ask Belichick about his contract after Sunday’s game — and it didn’t go well.

Reporter: “There’s been a lot of discussion as of late about your contract extension. Is there anything you’d like to share with Patriots fans about where that stands?”

Belichick: “Yeah, I never talk about my contract. Focused on the game, trying to focus on Buffalo. Then I’ll focus on Miami. You can count on that.”

Watch the full exchange in the video below, and stick around for Belichick’s mood reversal after a question from Scott Zolak:

By the way, that was the same reporter who infamously asked Belichick for his New Year’s resolution back in 2021. In their defense, Sunday’s question was far more relevant and worth asking.

Belichick’s Patriots, who now are 2-5, will look for a second consecutive win when they visit the Miami Dolphins next Sunday.