While Patriots fans might have been up in arms about the officiating Sunday afternoon, head coach Bill Belichick and players unsurprisingly didn’t air any frustrations.

“You should talk to the officials about that,” Belichick responded after New England’s 31-17 loss when asked about a specific play that caused Patriots wideout DeVante Parker to exit the game, per a team-provided transcript.

“I think you should ask them about it. It doesn’t make a difference what I think.”

The play Belichick was questioned about, which did not prompt a flag, came on second-and-10 midway through the third quarter. Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott drilled Parker in the facemask just as the Patriots wideout attempted to catch a pass from quarterback Mac Jones. Parker was ruled out just minutes after the incompletion.

Story continues below advertisement

Patriots captain Matthew Slater told reporters after the game he believes Elliott will be fine for the hit.

more patriots

What JuJu Smith-Schuster Said About De Facto Patriots Benching

by Dakota Randall 3 Min Read

JuJu Smith-Schuster Has No Regrets About Hit That Sparked Patriots-Dolphins Scrap

by Zack Cox 3 Min Read

Patriots Captain Says Dolphins Player Will Be Fined For DeVante Parker Hit

by Zack Cox 3 Min Read

Additional plays that sparked controversy on social media included a third-and-goal pass interference call on Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, which gave the Dolphins a fresh set of downs and the ball at New England’s 1-yard line, a snap that was blown dead for forward progress and an illegal motion on the Dolphins that seemingly drew the ire of Belichick.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

“I mean, I’m not going to sit here and comment on the officiating,” Patriots captain David Andrews told reporters, per the team. “That, however long it was, if it was a 60-minute game, we got 58 more minutes to put more points on the board and do better. So, yeah, it is what it is.”

Story continues below advertisement

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones deflected when asked about the non-penalty involving Parker, instead calling it a “bang-bang play.”

The Patriots were whistled for seven penalties for 45 yards with many of them proving costly. The Dolphins were called for three penalties totaling 25 yards.

After being swept by Mike McDaniel’s Miami squad this season, New England dropped to 2-6.

More NFL:

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins React To Season Sweep Against Patriots

About the Author

Sean T. McGuire

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

One half of the NESN.com media boys. Bill Belichick once told me I asked a "Good question," and I think he meant it. Then again, a social media stranger once hated me for trashing Tua Tagovailoa.

More From Sean

In This Article

Featured image via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images