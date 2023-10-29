While Patriots fans might have been up in arms about the officiating Sunday afternoon, head coach Bill Belichick and players unsurprisingly didn’t air any frustrations.

“You should talk to the officials about that,” Belichick responded after New England’s 31-17 loss when asked about a specific play that caused Patriots wideout DeVante Parker to exit the game, per a team-provided transcript.

“I think you should ask them about it. It doesn’t make a difference what I think.”

The play Belichick was questioned about, which did not prompt a flag, came on second-and-10 midway through the third quarter. Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott drilled Parker in the facemask just as the Patriots wideout attempted to catch a pass from quarterback Mac Jones. Parker was ruled out just minutes after the incompletion.

Patriots captain Matthew Slater told reporters after the game he believes Elliott will be fine for the hit.

Additional plays that sparked controversy on social media included a third-and-goal pass interference call on Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, which gave the Dolphins a fresh set of downs and the ball at New England’s 1-yard line, a snap that was blown dead for forward progress and an illegal motion on the Dolphins that seemingly drew the ire of Belichick.

Here's a listen for that play that was ruled forward progress in #Patriots – #Dolphins.



The fumble came seconds before the whistle. pic.twitter.com/UMRoD6E54D — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) October 29, 2023

“I mean, I’m not going to sit here and comment on the officiating,” Patriots captain David Andrews told reporters, per the team. “That, however long it was, if it was a 60-minute game, we got 58 more minutes to put more points on the board and do better. So, yeah, it is what it is.”

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones deflected when asked about the non-penalty involving Parker, instead calling it a “bang-bang play.”

The Patriots were whistled for seven penalties for 45 yards with many of them proving costly. The Dolphins were called for three penalties totaling 25 yards.

After being swept by Mike McDaniel’s Miami squad this season, New England dropped to 2-6.