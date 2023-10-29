MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — For all intents and purposes, JuJu Smith-Schuster was a healthy scratch on Sunday.

The Patriots receiver played in the second half — and caught a touchdown — in New England’s 31-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. But his first snap didn’t arrive until the fourth quarter, after receivers Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker both were forced from the game due to injuries. In fact, Jalen Reagor got the first crack at replacing Parker.

Tyquan Thornton and Kayshon Boutte officially were on the Patriots’ list of Week 8 inactives. Smith-Schuster wasn’t, but he might as well have been. And nobody can cite the concussion that kept him out the last two games, as Smith-Schuster was removed from the injury report this week.

To Smith-Schuster’s credit, he didn’t complain about the de facto benching.

“I mean, it’s what the coaches (decided),” Smith-Schuster said in the locker room. “The decision they made with the players. It is what it is. I’ve been in situations like this before. So, just when the opportunity comes, just make the most of it.”

Did he know his playing time would be reduced?

“I knew that it was a possibility. And kind of just let the game play out.”

Smith-Schuster also was asked about his health. The veteran receiver, who was New England’s top free agency addition, underwent an offseason knee procedure and multiple reports indicate he isn’t 100%.

“I’m good,” he said. “I was just excited to be on the field, go out there and help this team put points on the board.”

As for his 3-yard touchdown, Smith-Schuster downplayed his first score in a Patriots uniform.

“I just ran to the flat, nobody was there,” he said. “It was such an easy touchdown.”

Obviously, Smith-Schuster has been a total disappointment since joining the Patriots, In six games, he has just 15 catches for 89 yards and one TD.

That said, if Parker (concussion) and Bourne (knee) are forced to miss time, New England probably will have no choice but to play Smith-Schuster.