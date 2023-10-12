The Bruins kicked off their centennial season with a memorable opening ceremony before Wednesday’s game.

The stars arrived in Boston on the gold carpet, but before puck dropped, the Bruins honored members of the six Stanley Cup teams from the franchise’s history.

The rafters ceremony began with a highlight video from the Stanley Cup teams, and members of each team were brought out and reunited at center ice, including Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, who retired this past offseason. Every living player whose number is retired by the Bruins also were honored, including Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito. The ceremony ended with Bruins alumni raising their sticks to commemorate the centennial season.

The ceremony aired live Wednesday night on NESN, but if you didn’t catch it live, the Bruins posted a replay on YouTube.

Story continues below advertisement

The centennial festivities don’t end Wednesday as the Bruins will name the all-centennial team Thursday at the Centennial Gala. Boston also will hold special “Era Nights” to commerate iconic moments in franchise history.

This season’s Bruins capped off Wednesday night with a 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden.

Stay tuned to NESN 360 for the “Behind the B” edition of opening night and when the Bruins take on the Nashville Predators on Saturday.