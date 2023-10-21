It’s not often in life you get to meet your childhood hero, but that’s exactly what Houston Astro infielder Mauricio Dubón did Friday.

Before first pitch of Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, the Gold Glove finalist joined the FOX Sports set with David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter and Kevin Burkhardt.

Dubón up for the Gold Glove for second base and utility, and the 29-year-old has a unique backstory as only the second player from Honduras to play in Major League Baseball — former Astros center fielder Gerald Young was the first. Jeter asked Dubón what made him fall in love with the sport.

“You’re the reason I love this game,” Dubón told Jeter after a chuckle, per FOX Sports video. “I lot of people in Honduras probably watching this. A lot of Hondurans probably freaking out right now because every little kid in Honduras growing up, it’s always watch (Boston) Red Sox and (New York) Yankees. Watching all three of you guys battle. … The 18-year-old kid would be freaking out right now. And it’s pretty crazy just being here. Like I said, you’re one of the reasons I love this game. I remember having a poster of you while I was growing up and everything. Every level, I wore No. 2 until I got to the big leagues.”

Ortiz couldn’t help but continue his funny jabs at Jeter and added: “Bottom line, you’re old.”

However, the Red Sox legend did provide a memorable moment for Dubón and played cameraman so that the Astros utility man could get a picture with Jeter.

The interview touched the hearts of baseball fans and showed the global impact the game can have on people.