The folks at FOX Sports have put together quite the group of on-air talent, especially if you’re a fan of the New England Patriots or Boston Red Sox.

Patriots legends Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman and Red Sox legend David Ortiz are all analysts for the network’s pregame coverage for both the NFL and Major League Baseball. That means, with October in full swing, all three men were working in the same building Sunday.

That gave FOX an idea.

Gronkowski, Edelman and Ortiz all appeared together on FOX’s pregame coverage for the NFL slate, discussing the admiration Boston athletes and organizations had for one another.

“Big Papi always took care of us when we went to Red Sox games. They were champions, we were champions, the Celtics were champions and even the Bruins were champions,” Gronkowski said, per video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. “It was the city of champions. Boston, our fan base was unbelievable. The best fan base in all of sports, the New England area, hands down.”

The monologue was enough to draw some teasing from host Charissa Thompson, who indirectly set up one of her coworkers for a hilarious quip out of Gronkowski.

“There’s another guy in this building, Derek Jeter, that might have something to say about that,” Thompson said.

“Let’s bring him out,” Gronkowski responded. “We’ll give him a little beating.”

The threat toward Jeter was clearly playful, though we’re sure the trio of Gronkowski, Ortiz and Edelman isn’t one Jeter is interested in becoming enemies with. It’s all kumbaya at FOX, though… for now. Things could get chippy once Tom Brady enters the fold, however.