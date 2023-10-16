LAS VEGAS — It’s become difficult to keep track of how many injuries the Patriots are dealing with.

New England finished its Week 6 preparation with an almost comically long injury report that included 17 players. And the laundry list only got longer during Sunday afternoon’s deflating 21-17 loss to the Raiders.

Rhamondre Stevenson, Keion White, Jonathan Jones, Josh Uche and Hunter Henry all suffered injuries at Allegiant Stadium. Of the players in that group, only Stevenson was able to return.

Additionally, guard Mike Onwenu, who’s been dealing with an ankle issue, was active for Sunday’s game but didn’t see a snap. Bill Belichick said he only would’ve played in case of an emergency.

Let’s take a deep breath and offer a detailed breakdown of the Patriots’ current injury situation, including players who were questionable for Week 6 — because they count.

FULL-SEASON INJURED RESERVE

CB Isaiah Bolden, Head

LB Raekwon McMillan, Achilles

WR Tre Nixon, Shoulder

IN-SEASON INJURED RESERVE (CAN RETURN)

LB Matthew Judon, Elbow (reportedly could return in December)

CB Christian Gonzalez, Shoulder (reportedly out for season)

CB Jack Jones, Hamstring (reportedly could return soon)

CB Marcus Jones, Shoulder

OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr., Knee

DT Daniel Ekuale, Biceps (likely out for season)

PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM LIST (CAN RETURN)

DL Trey Flowers, Foot (out for Week 6)

ST Cody Davis, Knee (questionable for Week 6)

QUESTIONABLE FOR WEEK 6

DL Christian Barmore, Knee (played)

OT Trent Brown, Chest (played)

S Kyle Dugger, Foot (played)

DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle (played)

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle (played)

OL Mike Onwenu, Ankle (active but didn’t play)

WR Tyquan Thornton, Shoulder (played)

LB Josh Uche, Knee (played)

CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder (played)

OUT FOR WEEK 6

WR Demario Douglas, Concussion

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Concussion

G Cole Strange, Knee

OL Riley Reiff, Knee

INJURED DURING WEEK 6

DL Keion White, Head (didn’t return)

CB Jonathan Jones, Knee (didn’t return)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Head (returned)

TE Hunter Henry, Ankle (didn’t return)

LB Josh Uche, Foot (didn’t return)

We’re not trying to make excuses for the Patriots, who deserve to be 1-5 for the first time since 1995. They’re a bad football team.

But it’s also hard to deny the roles that injuries have played in their downfall, and the role they could play going forward. Of course, Belichick also built a middling roster that could withstand few injuries, let alone whatever the number is now.

We’ll learn more about the statuses of the aforementioned players on Wednesday when New England releases its first Week 7 injury report. Something tells us it’ll be a long list.

The Patriots will look to avoid a 1-6 start next Sunday when they host the Buffalo Bills.