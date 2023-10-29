MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Dolphins will be without two of their best defenders when they host the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Cornerback Xavien Howard (groin) and safety Jevon Holland (concussion) both will miss the Week 8 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium. Howard missed Week 7 due to his injury, whereas Holland suffered his during Miami’s road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here’s the Dolphins’ full list of inactives:

CB Xavien Howard

S Jevon Holland

WR Robbie Chosen

DT Brandon Pili

QB Skylar Thompson (emergency third quarterback)

Obviously, this is good news for a Patriots offense that, despite beating the Buffalo Bills last week, is one of the worst in the NFL. New England’s passing attack needs all the help it can get, and not having to face Holland and Howard is a good break.

The Patriots and Dolphins will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.