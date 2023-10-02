ARLINGTON, Texas — Mac Jones’ Patriots career might be hanging on by a thread.

After Sunday night’s disastrous 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Bill Belichick said Jones will start next Sunday when New England hosts the New Orleans Saints. But there’s no doubt the third-year quarterback is on shaky ground after he committed three turnovers and was benched for Bailey Zappe.

The anti-Jones hate from fans and pundits will ramp back up this week. Jones knows it, but he’s ready to face the challenge head-on.

“I think it’ll be a good test,” Jones said after throwing for just 150 yards with two picks and one fumble. “Just for me, just trying to stay focused on what I can control, and that’s playing better. Just gotta evaluate everything, and it wasn’t my day today. Hopefully, there’s better days ahead.”

This probably was the worst game of Jones’ career. And the 25-year-old was hard on himself during his postgame news conference.

“Just not good enough,” he said. “Wasn’t my day. Can’t turn the ball over like that and try and beat good teams. So, definitely a lot to learn from. Definitely disappointed in myself. I feel I can play a lot better, and I have to to beat good teams.”

How will he respond to such a miserable night?

“Just bury it,” Jones said. “Try to learn from it and move on.”

Jones also was asked whether Sunday night marked the low point of his NFL career.

“It depends on how you look at it,” he said. “I think, for sure. I’m very competitive. I put a lot into it, and I feel really bad. I let my team down, let the coaches down, the whole organization. Everybody. The fans. … I’m gonna take the positive route the best I can, and, hopefully, it brings out the best in me.”

"I let my team down, let the coaches down, the whole organization, the fans"



Mac Jones on today's loss in Dallas pic.twitter.com/l73nxscA4v — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) October 2, 2023

Jones’ teammates have supported him through his ups and downs over the last two-plus years. But that loyalty will be tested if the 2021 first-round pick doesn’t start playing like a franchise quarterback.

“I’m gonna keep grinding, and hopefully the guys will come with me,” Jones said. “It’s hard, right? For me to sit up here and say that. I’m very disappointed in myself.

“But I gotta bounce back.”

That he does, or else the Patriots will be forced to make franchise-altering decisions.