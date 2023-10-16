LAS VEGAS — You think Patriots players miss Jakobi Meyers?

The Raiders receiver caught up with his old New England teammates before and after Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium. In between, Meyers caught five balls for 61 yards and a touchdown in his new team’s dramatic 21-17 victory.

Meyers, who signed a three-year deal with Vegas last offseason, spent time chatting with Patriots players and coaches during Sunday’s warmups. Among others, Meyers met with Mac Jones, Tyquan Thornton, Kendrick Bourne, Jerod Mayo, Steve Belichick and Troy Brown.

Honestly, he might’ve set a record for pregame pleasantries involving a former Patriot.

Brief meeting between Mac Jones and Jakobi Meyers pic.twitter.com/zMDwxVlocC — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) October 15, 2023

Jakobi Meyers is holding court with Kendrick Bourne, Bailey Zappe and Tyquan Thornton pic.twitter.com/Jae0QuRdLt — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) October 15, 2023

Now talking with Troy Brown on the Patriots sideline pic.twitter.com/lbEooFrnnP — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) October 15, 2023

It was a similar scene after the game.

Meyers spoke with multiple New England staffers before sharing a long embrace with Matthew Slater. He also posed for a photo with Bourne and Thornton.

Did Meyers get a chance to meet with Bill Belichick, the guy who let him walk in free agency?

“Nah, it’s cool though,” he told reporters after the game.

(Fellow ex-Patriot Adam Butler was far more upset about not seeing Belichick.)

Meyers isn’t one to throw shots during media availabilities. But make no mistake: Sunday’s game meant a lot to him.

“A lot of people here feel that we gave a lot to that team,” Meyers told reporters. “So, this win absolutely means more than others.”