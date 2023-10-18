FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots will be one of the more fascinating teams to monitor as the Oct. 31 NFL trade deadline approaches. They almost certainly will be in a position to sell, but how will Bill Belichick handle a situation he hasn’t been in?

There’s a growing list of players who make sense as possible trade candidates. And Mac Jones is on it.

New England’s third-year quarterback is in a major funk and might be holding onto his job solely because his team doesn’t have any better options. At this point, a change of scenery might make sense for both sides.

While speaking to reporters Wednesday, Jones was asked whether he’s thought about potentially getting moved before the deadline.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m not focused on that right now,” Jones predictably said. “Honestly, just really focussing on coming together as a team during tough times, and seeing how we respond. Seeing how I respond. Definitely excited for the challenge and looking it in the eyes and taking it head-on.”

Ultimately, it’s hard to envision Jones getting dealt. It would be white-flag stuff from the Patriots, even if a deal could make sense on multiple levels.

As for potential suitors, one logical candidate would be the Las Vegas Raiders, who might not be sold on Jimmy Garoppolo as their long-term quarterback. Jones enjoyed success under Josh McDaniels in 2021, and he could be reinvigorated playing alongside Davante Adams and old friend Jakobi Meyers.

That’s pure speculation, though. For now, Jones is New England’s starting quarterback, and he’ll look to score a major upset Sunday when the Patriots host the Buffalo Bills.