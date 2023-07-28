The Dolphins likely will be without one of their best players for both games against the Patriots this season.

Star cornerback Jalen Ramsey on Friday underwent a full meniscus repair after suffering a knee injury during Thursday’s practice, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The 28-year-old, who was Miami’s marquee offseason addition, is expected to be out until December.

The Dolphins will visit New England for a Week 2 “Sunday Night Football” matchup at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots will head to Miami a little over a month later for a Week 8 rematch at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 29.

Obviously, the news is a brutal blow for both Ramsey and the Dolphins. But it’s a positive break for the Patriots, whose offense still could face a tough task in dealing with a Miami defense now led by stud coordinator Vic Fangio.

The Dolphins’ cornerback depth chart now is led by Xavien Howard, Kader Kohou and Cam Smith.

