Milan Lucic was very impressed with what he saw from Connor Bedard on Wednesday night.

That’s saying something, as the Blackhawks-Bruins matchup at TD Garden marked the start of Lucic’s 17th NHL season. And considering the hype and expectations for Bedard that have been building for some time, it would not have been terribly surprising if the 18-year-old got off to a slow start at hockey’s highest level.

But Bedard looked the part of a top-line center in Boston, where he scored his first NHL goal in Chicago’s eventual 3-1 loss. Although one of the Bruins’ veteran leaders spent Wednesday trying to get under Bedard’s skin, Lucic chose the complimentary approach.

“Elite skill,” Lucic told reporters, per The Athletic. “Elite skater. Great vision. Obviously, an unbelievable shot. I know he’s only two games in. But he’s going to keep getting better and better. I think he’s going to be the real deal.”

The Bruins’ centennial season opener proved to be a big night for rookies. In addition to Bedard, Matthew Poitras and Johnny Beecher both made solid first impressions in their respective NHL debuts.

Those three will share the ice again on Oct. 24 when the Bruins visit United Center.