The Boston Bruins’ opening-night victory over the Chicago Blackhawks featured quite a few fresh faces.

Blackhawks center Connor Bedard was the star of the show, as the most highly-touted NHL prospect in recent memory notched his first NHL goal just six minutes into the contest. The Bruins had a pair of rookie centerman of their own, however, with Johnny Beecher and Matthew Poitras each impressing in their first NHL minutes.

Bedard always was going to be the talk of the town, and Beecher played well, but it was Poitras who separated himself from the field.

Poitras registered his first point, assisting on Trent Frederic’s first-period goal. His response following the game, however, was a pretty good reminder that he is just a rookie.

Story continues below advertisement

“I felt pretty good out there. (It was) nice to get the first point out of the way. There wasn’t too many nerves once the game got started,” Poitras said postgame, per Matt Vautour of MassLive. “It was crazy. Playing in the NHL. Dream come true.”

The 19-year-old has a poise to his game that’s hard to ignore. He was the only rookie to not take a penalty in the contest and finished with a better plus/minus than the two other newcomers, as well. The on-ice presence is very real, but so is the fact that he’s still a teenager who has been thrust into the fire.

“Bobby Orr came in here before the game,” Poitras said, per Jim McBride of The Boston Globe. “I got to shake his hand. That was crazy.”

Story continues below advertisement

Poitras seemingly has all the makings to become a fan favorite. He’s a likable kid who just so happens to be pretty damn good at hockey, and though he seemingly has it all, that can be a double-edged sword.

The expectations already have started to increase, but it’s hard to expect a player coming straight from juniors to play this well on a consistent basis. That’s why the Bruins have a nine-game window where it can deploy Poitras without starting the clock on the first season of his entry-level contract.

If he keeps playing like this, however, Boston will have no problem doing that.