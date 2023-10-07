Patriots Activate Potential Starter Off IR Ahead Of Saints Game

The Patriots could have a new right tackle when they host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

New England on Saturday activated offensive lineman Riley Reiff off injured reserve, clearing him to make his season debut. Reiff filled the 53-man roster spot previously occupied by injured rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who was placed on IR in a corresponding move.

It’s unclear how the Patriots plan to utilize Reiff against the Saints, but he opened training camp as the favorite to start right tackle before struggling in practice, bumping inside to guard and then ultimately injuring his knee in the final week of the preseason.

The Patriots could view the 34-year-old as a better right tackle option than Vederian Lowe, who started each of the last two games there and struggled in both. Lowe allowed a total of 17 quarterback pressures against the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys, per Pro Football Focus, and his nine allowed last week were the most by a Patriots blocker since the start of the 2017 season.

The Patriots did not activate defensive end Trey Flowers or special teamer Cody Davis off the physically unable to perform list Saturday, so they won’t suit up against New Orleans. Cornerback Jack Jones and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton also remain on IR after not returning to practice this week.

New England has yet to officially place outside linebacker Matthew Judon on IR after he underwent surgery this week to repair a torn biceps tendon. That inevitable transaction will free up an additional roster spot once it’s finalized.

Defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms was elevated from the practice squad to the gameday roster for the second consecutive week.

Kickoff on Sunday at Gillette Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.