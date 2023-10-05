Patriots fans probably shouldn’t expect to see Jack Jones return until near the end of October, at the earliest.

The second-year cornerback has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury a few days before New England’s season opener. Initial reports indicated Jones could be out for a couple of months, and those projections apparently haven’t changed.

“Jack Jones is expected to be at least two more weeks away from playing, per source,” The Athletic’s Jeff Howe wrote Thursday on the X platform. “Initial expectation was an absence of about two months, so no surprise here.”

Jones’ continued absence comes at a bad time for the Patriots secondary.

Veteran Jonathan Jones missed the last three games, and sophomore Marcus Jones still is on injured reserve with a torn labrum. Worse yet, standout rookie Christian Gonzalez reportedly is out for the season tearing his labrum in last Sunday’s road loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

New England addressed the issue Wednesday by trading for old friend J.C. Jackson. But the 27-year-old has his own health concerns and hasn’t played well since leaving the Patriots 19 months ago.

Jackson and Jonathan Jones both practiced on Thursday. Jack Jones didn’t despite now being eligible to come off injured reserve.

The addition of Jackson could provide a much-needed boost to the cornerback room, but the Patriots still need more bodies. And it doesn’t sound like Jones will be ready to help anytime soon.