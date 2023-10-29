The Patriots and Dolphins are set to square off in a fascinating NFL Week 8 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.

New England is 2-5 following last Sunday’s home victory over the Buffalo Bills. A win in Miami could save the Patriots’ season, but a loss likely would cement their status as a trade-deadline seller.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Sun 10/29, 12:06pm
New England Patriots
NE
+304
Sun 10/29, 1:00 PM
MIA -8 O/U 47
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Miami Dolphins
MIA
-389

The 5-2 Dolphins, meanwhile, are coming off a road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and are a week away from facing the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany. This has all the makings of a trap game for Miami, but Mike McDaniel’s team is so talented that it might not matter.

Will the Patriots score an upset? Or will the Dolphins, with Jalen Ramsey making his season debut, earn yet another win over Bill Belichick?

We’ll find out soon enough.

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Patriots-Dolphins game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 29, at 1 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live stream: FuboTV | Paramount Plus

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More Football:

Ezekiel Elliott Rumors: Patriots Open To Trading Star Running Back

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via Candice Ward/USA TODAY Sports Images