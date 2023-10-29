The Patriots and Dolphins are set to square off in a fascinating NFL Week 8 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.

New England is 2-5 following last Sunday’s home victory over the Buffalo Bills. A win in Miami could save the Patriots’ season, but a loss likely would cement their status as a trade-deadline seller.

The 5-2 Dolphins, meanwhile, are coming off a road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and are a week away from facing the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany. This has all the makings of a trap game for Miami, but Mike McDaniel’s team is so talented that it might not matter.

Will the Patriots score an upset? Or will the Dolphins, with Jalen Ramsey making his season debut, earn yet another win over Bill Belichick?

We’ll find out soon enough.

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Patriots-Dolphins game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 29, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV | Paramount Plus