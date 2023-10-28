Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey Activated Prior To Patriots Matchup

It looked iffy throughout the week, but we’ve finally got a firm answer on whether or not Jalen Ramsey will be making his Miami Dolphins debut against the New England Patriots.

It’s a yes.

The Dolphins officially activated Ramsey on Saturday, setting him up to debut against the Patriots in Week 8, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Ramsey, who Miami traded for this offseason, has not appeared in a game yet this season, tearing his meniscus in the summer. The 29-year-old returned to practice on Oct. 18 but was not activated prior to the Dolphins’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7.

It was a question whether or not Ramsey would be ready to play by Sunday, as the man himself shared on Thursday that he wasn’t sure of his own status. It turns out a couple of days was enough to have him prepared for New England.

The Dolphins have dealt with a number of injuries this week, as Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Jevon Holland and Cam Smith all missed practices. Those payers were all listed as questionable on the end-of-week report. The Patriots will be without Calvin Anderson, Vederian Lowe and Josh Uche, who is a popular trade candidate that could very well have played his final game with New England.

The Patriots and Dolphins will kick things off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.