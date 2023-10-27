Welcome to the Patriots Prospect Preview, the only place to find college football prospects worth keeping your Patriots-happy eye on throughout the season. Let’s get into Week 9.

The Patriots won a game!

That’s the good news. The bad news? They’re still completely devoid of a direction, could very well trade a number of starters by the end of the week and still have a gigantic question at quarterback.

We’ve been profiling college prospects all season, and as we get deeper into the Patriots’ year it only feels right to talk about those at valuable positions. We highlighted cornerbacks, offensive tackles, edge rushers and wide receivers a few weeks back, and now we’re going to add a, nay, the quarterback to our list.

Let’s dive right in.

JT Tuimoloau (#44), EDGE, Ohio State

Week 9: at Wisconsin (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC)

If the Patriots want to find a high-upside player in the top of the second round, they’ll keep an eye on JT Tuimoloau. They’ll also have to hope that he has a bad final couple of months, because he’s quickly rising up draft boards.

Tuimoloau is a three-down threat on the edge, possessing the size (6-foot-4, 270 pounds) to hold up in run situations and the pass-rush repertoire to dazzle against the aerial attack. This is a player who had 2.0 sacks, 3.0 tackles for a loss, two interceptions and a forced fumble/recovery in one game against Penn State in 2022. He single-handedly got Ohio State that victory, and has provided game-sealing moments throughout his career. He might not end up in New England, but he’s worth the watch.

Nate Wiggins (#2), CB, Clemson

Week 9: at NC State (2 p.m. ET on CW)

If there’s one thing Bill Belichick knows how to do, it’s scout, draft and develop top cornerbacks. It looked like he had his latest in Christian Gonzalez, but we’ll have to wait until next season to see if he’s truly a No. 1 corner. In the meantime, why not add to the group?

J.C. Jackson, Jack Jones and Marcus Jones all seem like locks to return with Gonzalez next season, but the depth behind those guys seems spotty — especially considering the rash of injuries New England had at the position early in the year. Nate Wiggins is the kind of player who will step in and immediately compete for playing time as a rookie, which is why we’ll have an eye out this weekend.

Braelon Allen (#0), RB, Wisconsin

Week 9: vs. Ohio State (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC)

We exhausted our options at wideout last week, so let’s talk other skill guys.

Braelon Allen has gotten the Jonathan Taylor treatment this season, as folks seem bored agreeing he’s the No. 1 rusher in the upcoming draft. That seems to be the only reason he isn’t the consensus top back. The Patriots aren’t exactly in need of a rusher, but if he slips, why not? Just look at what the dude can do.

Taliese Fuaga (#75), OT, Oregon State

Week 9: at Arizona (10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

We’ll be quick here because we know you’re skipping over this to read the Caleb Williams section. The Patriots need an offensive tackle. Taliese Fuaga is one of the best options in the draft. It’s that simple.

Caleb Williams (#13), QB, USC

Week 9: at California (4 p.m. ET on PAC12)

Don’t let Mac Jones’ surprisingly competent performance in Week 7 against the Bills fool you. New England is still in need of an upgrade behind center.

Caleb Williams is the best quarterback prospect in the draft, but a pair of down performances just might have folks overthinking it right about now. He’s got a tremendous opportunity to put up video game stats against Cal, and we think that’s what he’s going to do. The Patriots would need to bottom out and lose just about every game remaining to draft the 21-year-old, but he’s still worth keeping on your radar.