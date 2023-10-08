Patriots Landing Top QB Prospect Real Possibility After Ugly Start

The New England Patriots could very well be in contention for a top-five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

You know what that means? The possibility of a new quarterback.

Just when you thought they’d hit rock bottom, the Patriots came out and suffered their worst loss in the history of Gillette Stadium on Sunday — digging that hole even deeper than we thought possible. In the loss, it continued to become clear that Mac Jones is far from a quarterback that can lead this team anywhere close to a Super Bowl.

If we’re all being honest with each other, Sunday was the point in which the goal shifted from winning, to finding Jones’ replacement.

If the Patriots continue on their current pace, they’ll finish the season with three or four wins. That would have set them up to draft anywhere from No. 1 to No. 4.

That’s also known as prime quarterback territory. So, let’s use this opportunity to look at the college football signal-callers who could be available to the Patriots should they find themselves with a top pick in April.

Caleb Williams, USC

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft will be Caleb Williams. It’s just a matter of who will procure that selection.

Williams is the most highly touted QB prospect since Trevor Lawrence in 2021, and very well could become the second ever two-time Heisman Trophy winner this season. He’s a franchise-changing talent, who has 107 total touchdowns and just 10 interceptions in his collegiate career.

It’s highly unlikely the Patriots finish with the absolute worst record in football, but they could be in striking distance to obtain Williams’ services if things fall their way. It would cost a lot, but there’s hardly a better way to spend resources.

Drake Maye, North Carolina

If you’re looking for a prototypical pocket passer who will be ready to play right away, it doesn’t get much better than Drake Maye.

Maye is undoubtedly the most accurate QB in this upcoming draft, with his adjusted completion percentage sitting at 77.8%. He stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 220 pounds, which is the mold for an NFL signal-caller, and happens to be one of the better runners at the position (11 total rushing touchdowns) If there wasn’t an all-time prospect in this draft, Maye would be the top option.

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

The Patriots have had success with signal-callers out of Michigan. We seem to remember a former Wolverine that stuck around for awhile before New England found itself in desperate need of a quarterback.

The arrow has continued to point up for J.J. McCarthy, who has gotten better with each passing season in Ann Arbor. His best qualities come as a playmaker, where he can extend plays and has multiple release points. He’s probably a Day 2 option, but could see his stock rise with continued success.

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

If there was ever a prospect who could get the juices flowing, it’s Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders arrived to Colorado alongside his coach (and father), Deion Sanders. Shedeur Sanders is by no means a case of nepotism, however. The kid can play. In his first season with the Buffaloes, Shedeur Sanders has proven he can win.

There’s a chance he doesn’t even come out, but the Sanders family’s relationship with Tom Brady makes this a fun one to think about.