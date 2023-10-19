Welcome to the Patriots Prospect Preview, the only place to find college football prospects worth keeping your Patriots-happy eye on throughout the season. Welcome to Week 8.

When was the last time the Patriots had a legitimate top-flight option at wide receiver?

Julian Edelman was tremendous, but his last truly great season came in 2019. If we’re looking for a Pro Bowl talent, we have to go all the way back to Wes Welker in 2012. If you prefer a guy who could stretch the field, it’s probably Randy Moss back in the early portion of his Patriots tenure.

That’s 15 years ago at this point!

The Patriots skirted by with decent-to-good play from their wideouts for a long time, as Tom Brady routinely elevated the play of those around him. The current receiving corps would probably be one of the better ones he had toward the end of his tenure in New England, but it isn’t good enough with what the Patriots have at QB.

We’re going to talk plenty about how the Patriots could replace Mac Jones in the coming months — heck, we already have — but for now let’s talk about the guys who could help him improve. We discussed the No. 1 option last week, so let’s work down the list with the other potential first-round picks at wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Emeka Egbuka (#2), WR, Ohio State

Week 8: vs. Penn State (12 p.m. ET on FOX)

Egbuka’s teammate, Marvin Harrison Jr., is going to be a top-three pick in April. He’s that good, but Egbuka’s looking like one of the better value options in the entire draft.

We’re not talking late-round value, either. He’ll be a mid-to-late first-round pick, but will likely step into training camp as his new team’s top option from the slot. Egbuka is an incredibly versatile receiver, possessing the ability to play from anywhere. He’s a similar player to former teammate Garrett Wilson, who immediately jumped into the NFL as a stud.

Adonai Mitchell (#5), WR, Texas

Week 8: at Houston (4 p.m. ET on FOX)

If you built a No. 1 wideout on paper, it might look like Mitchell. He stands at 6-foot-4 and has 4.44-second speed. He won two National Championships at Georgia, then transferred to Texas for what is likely his final season to be closer to home.

The Patriots don’t have time to develop him, but if he’s able to prove that he can be more diverse than a vertical threat he might be worth a top pick.

Keon Coleman (#4), WR, Florida State

Week 8: vs. Duke (7:30 p.m. ET on ABC)

It’s hard to have a better day than the one Coleman had last Saturday. The 20-year-old caught nine passes for 140 yards and a touchdown, pitching in over 100 yards as a punt returner.

Did we mention he’s 6-foot-4 and weighs 210 pounds?

Coleman transferred to Florida State from Michigan State and has done nothing but improve his draft stock. He’s a freak, and brings everything to the position the Patriots haven’t had in recent history.

Malik Nabers (#8), WR, LSU

Week 8: vs. Army (7:30 p.m. ET on SECN)

The Patriots have always done their best drafting from the slot. In fact, their only successful picks at wide receiver seem to be undersized guys, whether it be Edelman or Deion Branch. Could Malik Nabers be next in line?

Nabers is a machine. He’s got 860 yards on 52 catches through seven games, finding the end zone seven times. The 20-year-old put 239 yards on Mississippi State and has eclipsed 100 yards in all but one game. He’s got some positional versatility, as well, with the Patriots looking like a perfect landing spot for him to have an opportunity.

Rome Odunze (#1), WR, Washington

Week 8: vs. Arizona State (10:30 p.m. ET on FS1)

It’s always scary looking at big-bodied Pac-12 wideouts, bringing back memories of N’Keal Harry’s horrific stint in New England. Rome Odunze is different, though.

Odunze showed exactly what he was made of last week vs. Oregon, catching eight passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns. He’s scored 17 in the last three years, and might be the best red-zone option that isn’t MH2. He improved his draft stock tremendously in the first part of the year, possibly right into New England’s arms.