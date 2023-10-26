There aren’t many sacred cows on the Patriots’ roster as the Oct. 31 NFL trade deadline approaches.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on Thursday reported New England is “listening on everybody” in potential trade talks ahead of the deadline.

The Patriots won’t be willing to simply give players away, per Breer’s report, but could part with key pieces for an appropriate return.

“They’re gonna listen on, my understanding is, just about everybody,” Breer said on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand.” “Now, that’s within reason. Like, they’re not going to trade Christian Gonzalez off IR. But they’re going to listen. And the more people I talked to last week, the more I got the idea that they’re going to be fishing around for, like, third- and fourth-round picks a little bit.

“So, if they can add one of those or two of those for a player that maybe isn’t playing a lot, or they’re not going to re-sign, I think that would be the sort of idea that they’d be looking at.”

Breer specifically mentioned outside linebacker Josh Uche as a player who could be moved. Uche, who has two sacks in six games this season, is a situational pass rusher in New England’s defense but could have a larger role in a different team’s scheme.

“I think the one guy that’s come up the most as a potential guy that could get moved is Josh Uche,” Breer said. ” … He’s valuable, and he has a premium skill, which is as a pass rusher.”

Uche’s contract status also makes him possible trade bait. He’s in the final year of his rookie deal, and if the Patriots either don’t plan to re-sign him or believe they’ll get outbid for his services, trading him now and recouping an asset would be a logical move.

Safety Kyle Dugger and offensive lineman Mike Onwenu are in the same boat as fellow 2020 draftees, and a handful of other notable Patriots also are in contract years, including wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, offensive tackle Trent Brown, tight ends Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki, and defensive back Jalen Mills.

The Patriots’ deadline approach could change based on what happens this Sunday, however. A road upset of the Miami Dolphins would put them at 3-5 on the season and right in the thick of the AFC East playoff hunt, while a loss would drop them to 2-6 and all but destroy their postseason aspirations.