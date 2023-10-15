Patriots Rookie Wideout Remains Healthy Scratch Despite Injuries

Even a pair of injuries within his position group couldn’t get Kayshon Boutte back into the Patriots’ lineup.

The rookie wide receiver was a healthy scratch Sunday for the fourth consecutive week, sitting out New England’s Week 6 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

With JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas both in concussion protocol, the Patriots opted to elevate Jalen Reagor from the practice squad rather than give Boutte a gameday roster spot. Wideout Tyquan Thornton also was active for the first time this season after coming off injured reserve on Saturday.

Boutte, a sixth-round draft pick out of LSU, has not seen the field since Week 1, when he played 50 snaps against the Philadelphia Eagles in place of an injured DeVante Parker. The 21-year-old finished that game with no catches on four targets and twice failed to get both feet down in bounds on would-be sideline receptions.

New England’s receiving corps for Sunday’s game consisted of Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Thornton, Reagor, wideout/running back Ty Montgomery and wideout/quarterback Malik Cunningham.

Cunningham, who was promoted from the P-squad on Saturday, also was tabbed as the team’s primary backup QB, with Bailey Zappe designated as the emergency third quarterback.